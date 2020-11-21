Trade Alert: Thomas Aaron At Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF), Has Just Spent US$199k Buying 115% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) should definitely note that insider Thomas Aaron recently paid US$79.68 per share to buy US$199k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 115%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cincinnati Financial

The Chief Risk Officer & Senior VP of the Cincinnati Insurance Co., Teresa Cracas, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$8.3m worth of shares at a price of US$82.82 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$77.40. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 15.55k shares for US$1.3m. But they sold 100.79k shares for US$8.4m. In total, Cincinnati Financial insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$83.04. It's not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. While some insiders have decided to take some money off the table, we wouldn't put too much weight on this fact. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CINF Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2020

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cincinnati Financial insiders own about US$413m worth of shares (which is 3.3% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Cincinnati Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The recent buying by some insiders , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Cincinnati Financial insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.