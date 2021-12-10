Trade Alert: The VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS), Craig Apolinsky, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We'd be surprised if GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) shareholders haven't noticed that the VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Craig Apolinsky, recently sold US$450k worth of stock at US$60.58 per share. That sale was 44% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

GMS Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Craig Apolinsky is the biggest insider sale of GMS shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$59.42. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year GMS insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GMS Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.3% of GMS shares, worth about US$34m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The GMS Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought GMS stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since GMS is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that GMS has 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

