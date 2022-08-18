Trade Alert: The VP, Corporate Controller & Chief Accounting Officer Of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), Alison Sasser, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We note that the Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) VP, Corporate Controller & Chief Accounting Officer, Alison Sasser, recently sold US$88k worth of stock for US$87.92 per share. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 41%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Meritage Homes

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Chairman, Steven Hilton, sold US$7.5m worth of shares at a price of US$121 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$86.11). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Meritage Homes insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:MTH Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Does Meritage Homes Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.9% of Meritage Homes shares, worth about US$60m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Meritage Homes Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Meritage Homes is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Meritage Homes (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

