Trade Alert: The VP & Chief Accounting Officer Of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC), Staci Woolsey, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We note that the M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Staci Woolsey, recently sold US$63k worth of stock for US$49.06 per share. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 32%. This does not instill confidence.

M.D.C. Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP & CFO, Robert Martin, for US$922k worth of shares, at about US$46.11 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$50.97. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 17% of Robert Martin's stake.

In the last year M.D.C. Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MDC Insider Trading Volume December 19th 2020

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. M.D.C. Holdings insiders own 12% of the company, currently worth about US$387m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At M.D.C. Holdings Tell Us?

An insider sold M.D.C. Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, M.D.C. Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for M.D.C. Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

