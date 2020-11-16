Trade Alert: The Vice Chairman Of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), James Harrison, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Vice Chairman, James Harrison, recently sold a substantial US$693k worth of stock at a price of US$3.08 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 30%, which is notable but not too bad.

Party City Holdco Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by James Harrison was the biggest sale of Party City Holdco shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$3.33. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 30% of James Harrison's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 492.50k shares worth US$1.1m. On the other hand they divested 225.00k shares, for US$693k. Overall, Party City Holdco insiders were net buyers during the last year. Their average price was about US$2.33. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:PRTY Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2020

Insider Ownership of Party City Holdco

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.7% of Party City Holdco shares, worth about US$6.1m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Party City Holdco Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Party City Holdco stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Party City Holdco you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

