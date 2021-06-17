Trade Alert: The Vice Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer Of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE), Scott Seaton, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Scott Seaton, the Vice Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer recently netted about US$3.1m selling shares at an average price of US$37.24. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 79% of their entire holding.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Scott Seaton is the biggest insider sale of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$37.20. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:CSSE Insider Trading Volume June 17th 2021

Does Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment insiders own 4.4% of the company, worth about US$23m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

