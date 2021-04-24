Trade Alert: The Senior VP Of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), Maryanne Lavan, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior VP, Maryanne Lavan, recently sold a substantial US$2.1m worth of stock at a price of US$384 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 100%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Lockheed Martin Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Maryanne Lavan is the biggest insider sale of Lockheed Martin shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$377. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Lockheed Martin insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:LMT Insider Trading Volume April 24th 2021

I will like Lockheed Martin better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.09% of Lockheed Martin shares, worth about US$92m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lockheed Martin Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Lockheed Martin stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Lockheed Martin is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Lockheed Martin you should be aware of.

Of course Lockheed Martin may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.