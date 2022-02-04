Trade Alert: The Senior VP Of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), Brian Ellis, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Brian Ellis, the Senior VP recently netted about US$1.6m selling shares at an average price of US$294. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 30%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Danaher

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder & Director, Mitchell Rales, sold US$378m worth of shares at a price of US$315 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$290. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). Notably Mitchell Rales was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$1.5m worth of shares.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Danaher shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DHR Insider Trading Volume February 4th 2022

Does Danaher Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Danaher insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$21b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Danaher Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Danaher makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Danaher you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

