Trade Alert: The Senior VP Of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM), Justin Choi, Has Just Spent US$150k Buying 22% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) should definitely note that the Senior VP, Justin Choi, recently paid US$9.75 per share to buy US$150k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 22%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CommScope Holding Company

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board Claudius Watts bought US$992k worth of shares at a price of US$15.26 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$9.42. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While CommScope Holding Company insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:COMM Insider Trading Volume November 11th 2021

Insider Ownership of CommScope Holding Company

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. CommScope Holding Company insiders own about US$44m worth of shares. That equates to 2.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CommScope Holding Company Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of CommScope Holding Company we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with CommScope Holding Company and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

