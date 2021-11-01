Trade Alert: The Senior VP Of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), Ronald Penczek, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Ronald Penczek, the Senior VP recently netted about US$501k selling shares at an average price of US$436. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 46%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Anthem

The insider, Thomas Zielinski, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$293 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$435). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 35% of Thomas Zielinski's stake.

In total, Anthem insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$328. It's not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ANTM Insider Trading Volume November 1st 2021

Insider Ownership of Anthem

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Anthem insiders own about US$131m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Anthem Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Anthem shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Anthem is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Anthem you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

