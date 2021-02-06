Trade Alert: The Senior VP & General Counsel Of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG), Vito Peraino, Has Just Spent US$241k Buying 2.6% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) should definitely note that the Senior VP & General Counsel, Vito Peraino, recently paid US$96.39 per share to buy US$241k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.6%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Financial Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-President Stephen Lindner for US$758k worth of shares, at about US$63.20 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$100. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.6m for 24.79k shares. On the other hand they divested 2.80k shares, for US$277k. Overall, American Financial Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AFG Insider Trading Volume February 6th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that American Financial Group insiders own 19% of the company, worth about US$1.7b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The American Financial Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest American Financial Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for American Financial Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

