Trade Alert: The Senior VP & CFO Of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT), Robb LeMasters, Has Just Spent US$245k Buying 31% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) should definitely note that the Senior VP & CFO, Robb LeMasters, recently paid US$48.99 per share to buy US$245k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 31%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BWX Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non-Executive Chairman, John Fees, sold US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$57.26 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$48.57. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, BWX Technologies insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BWXT Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that BWX Technologies insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$16m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BWX Technologies Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. We don't take much heart from transactions by BWX Technologies insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - BWX Technologies has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

