Trade Alert: The Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales & Customer Excellence Of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), Richard Mahoney, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Richard Mahoney, the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales & Customer Excellence recently netted about US$3.7m selling shares at an average price of US$390. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 69% of their entire holding.

ANSYS Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Richard Mahoney is the biggest insider sale of ANSYS shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$370. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in ANSYS didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ANSS Insider Trading Volume January 13th 2022

Insider Ownership of ANSYS

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. ANSYS insiders own about US$74m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The ANSYS Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that ANSYS is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with ANSYS and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

