Trade Alert: The Senior Vice President of Financial Strategy & Special Projects Of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP), Douglas Lyons, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) should probably be aware that the Senior Vice President of Financial Strategy & Special Projects, Douglas Lyons, recently divested US$198k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$20.92 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 100% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

E.W. Scripps Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Richard Boehne, for US$2.4m worth of shares, at about US$24.30 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$20.40. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in E.W. Scripps than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:SSP Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2021

Does E.W. Scripps Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that E.W. Scripps insiders own 32% of the company, worth about US$531m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The E.W. Scripps Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold E.W. Scripps shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that E.W. Scripps is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for E.W. Scripps (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

