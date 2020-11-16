Trade Alert: The Senior Fellow & Director Of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), Michael Hunkapiller, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior Fellow & Director, Michael Hunkapiller, recently sold a substantial US$19m worth of stock at a price of US$14.25 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 67% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pacific Biosciences of California

In fact, the recent sale by Michael Hunkapiller was the biggest sale of Pacific Biosciences of California shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$16.74, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 67% of Michael Hunkapiller's holding.

In the last year Pacific Biosciences of California insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:PACB Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Pacific Biosciences of California insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pacific Biosciences of California Tell Us?

An insider sold Pacific Biosciences of California shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Pacific Biosciences of California. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Pacific Biosciences of California (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

