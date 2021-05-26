Trade Alert: The Senior Executive VP & President of Commercial Banking Of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC), Gregory Smith, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We'd be surprised if Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior Executive VP & President of Commercial Banking, Gregory Smith, recently sold US$166k worth of stock at US$32.64 per share. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 60% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Vincent Spero, sold US$177k worth of shares at a price of US$30.25 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$32.30, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 8.2% of Vincent Spero's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$197k for 11.50k shares. But they sold 12.69k shares for US$371k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Peapack-Gladstone Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Peapack-Gladstone Financial insiders own 10.0% of the company, worth about US$58m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Peapack-Gladstone Financial is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Peapack-Gladstone Financial has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

