Trade Alert: The Senior EVP & General Counsel Of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), Jane McCarthy, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior EVP & General Counsel, Jane McCarthy, recently sold a substantial US$1.6m worth of stock at a price of US$46.79 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 38%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bank of New York Mellon

In fact, the recent sale by Jane McCarthy was the biggest sale of Bank of New York Mellon shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$47.60, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 38% of Jane McCarthy's stake.

In the last year Bank of New York Mellon insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BK Insider Trading Volume April 24th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares, worth about US$49m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Bank of New York Mellon Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Bank of New York Mellon stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Bank of New York Mellon you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

