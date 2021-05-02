Trade Alert: The Senior EVP & CFO Of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), David Turner, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Senior EVP & CFO, David Turner, recently sold a substantial US$1.9m worth of stock at a price of US$21.11 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 32%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Regions Financial

In fact, the recent sale by David Turner was the biggest sale of Regions Financial shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$21.80, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 32% of David Turner's holding.

In total, Regions Financial insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:RF Insider Trading Volume May 2nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Regions Financial

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Regions Financial insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$52m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Regions Financial Insiders?

Insiders sold Regions Financial shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Regions Financial is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Regions Financial (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

