Trade Alert: The President Of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST), Robert McCormick, Has Just Spent US$113k Buying 1.1% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) should definitely note that the President, Robert McCormick, recently paid US$32.40 per share to buy US$113k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.1%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by President Robert McCormick was not their only acquisition of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$196k worth of shares at a price of US$31.63 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$32.47. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months TrustCo Bank Corp NY insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:TRST Insider Trading Volume December 19th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that TrustCo Bank Corp NY insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about US$17m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At TrustCo Bank Corp NY Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest TrustCo Bank Corp NY insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

