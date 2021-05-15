Trade Alert: The President Of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR), James Cannon, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, James Cannon, recently sold a substantial US$6.9m worth of stock at a price of US$59.15 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 67%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FLIR Systems

Notably, that recent sale by James Cannon is the biggest insider sale of FLIR Systems shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$57.34. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in FLIR Systems didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FLIR Insider Trading Volume May 15th 2021

I will like FLIR Systems better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that FLIR Systems insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$93m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The FLIR Systems Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought FLIR Systems stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that FLIR Systems is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing FLIR Systems. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for FLIR Systems and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.