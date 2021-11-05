Trade Alert: The President of Managed Services Of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), Jordan Kass, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) should probably be aware that the President of Managed Services, Jordan Kass, recently divested US$193k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$96.44 each. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 90% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Human Resources & ESG Officer, Angela Freeman, for US$366k worth of shares, at about US$98.74 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$96.05. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.16k shares worth US$115k. But they sold 19.92k shares for US$1.9m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:CHRW Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

Does C.H. Robinson Worldwide Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. C.H. Robinson Worldwide insiders own about US$54m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At C.H. Robinson Worldwide Tell Us?

Insiders sold C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since C.H. Robinson Worldwide is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing C.H. Robinson Worldwide. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with C.H. Robinson Worldwide (including 3 which make us uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

