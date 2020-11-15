Trade Alert: The President of Insight EMEA Of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT), Wolfgang Ebermann, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President of Insight EMEA, Wolfgang Ebermann, recently sold a substantial US$2.6m worth of stock at a price of US$69.50 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 42%, which is notable but not too bad.

Insight Enterprises Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Wolfgang Ebermann is the biggest insider sale of Insight Enterprises shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$70.02. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 42% of Wolfgang Ebermann's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Insight Enterprises shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:NSIT Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Insight Enterprises Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Insight Enterprises insiders own 2.0% of the company, worth about US$50m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Insight Enterprises Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Insight Enterprises is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Insight Enterprises and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Of course Insight Enterprises may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.