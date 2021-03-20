Trade Alert: The President of Infrastructure Software Group Of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), Thomas Krause, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President of Infrastructure Software Group, Thomas Krause, recently sold a substantial US$8.1m worth of stock at a price of US$479 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 100%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Broadcom

Notably, that recent sale by President of Infrastructure Software Group Thomas Krause was not the only time they sold Broadcom shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$13m worth of shares at a price of US$318 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$474). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 99% of Thomas Krause's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Broadcom shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AVGO Insider Trading Volume March 20th 2021

Insider Ownership of Broadcom

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Broadcom insiders own about US$3.2b worth of shares (which is 1.6% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Broadcom Insiders?

The stark truth for Broadcom is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Broadcom is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Broadcom. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Broadcom (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

