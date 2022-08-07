Trade Alert: The President Of Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM), Daniel Thoren, Has Just Spent US$59k Buying 2.4% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) President, Daniel Thoren, recently bought US$59k worth of stock, for US$7.83 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 2.4%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Graham

In fact, the recent purchase by President Daniel Thoren was not their only acquisition of Graham shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$7.90 per share in a US$99k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$7.77. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$513k for 58.10k shares. But insiders sold 12.89k shares worth US$118k. Overall, Graham insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$8.83 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:GHM Insider Trading Volume August 7th 2022

Does Graham Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 7.0% of Graham shares, worth about US$5.8m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Graham Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Graham stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Graham (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

