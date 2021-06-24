Trade Alert: The President Of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL), James Nelson, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, James Nelson, recently sold a substantial US$2.0m worth of stock at a price of US$18.47 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 79% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Global Net Lease

Notably, that recent sale by James Nelson is the biggest insider sale of Global Net Lease shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$18.27. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:GNL Insider Trading Volume June 24th 2021

I will like Global Net Lease better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Global Net Lease

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Global Net Lease insiders have about 0.2% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.4m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Global Net Lease Tell Us?

An insider sold Global Net Lease shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Global Net Lease (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.