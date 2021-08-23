Trade Alert: The President Of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN), Dermot Smurfit, Has Just Spent US$251k Buying A Few More Shares

Potential GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Dermot Smurfit, recently bought US$251k worth of stock, paying US$13.85 for each share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

GAN Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Non Executive Director, Michael W. Smurfit, for US$6.4m worth of shares, at about US$22.70 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$15.25). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

All up, insiders sold more shares in GAN than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:GAN Insider Trading Volume August 23rd 2021

I will like GAN better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does GAN Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. GAN insiders own about US$34m worth of shares. That equates to 5.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At GAN Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of GAN insider transactions. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for GAN you should be aware of.

Of course GAN may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.