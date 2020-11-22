Trade Alert: The President Of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF), Thomas Price, Has Just Spent US$100k Buying 4.2% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Thomas Price, the President of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) recently shelled out US$100k to buy stock, at US$9.96 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 4.2%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

First Commonwealth Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Thomas Price was the biggest purchase of First Commonwealth Financial shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$9.97 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While First Commonwealth Financial insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$8.91. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FCF Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2020

Does First Commonwealth Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares, worth about US$16m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Commonwealth Financial Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of First Commonwealth Financial we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for First Commonwealth Financial and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

