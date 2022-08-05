Trade Alert: The President Of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG), Katherine Antonello, Has Just Spent US$492k Buying 77% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) should definitely note that the President, Katherine Antonello, recently paid US$37.81 per share to buy US$492k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 77%.

Employers Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Katherine Antonello is the biggest insider purchase of Employers Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$38.48. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Employers Holdings share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Employers Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:EIG Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

Does Employers Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Employers Holdings insiders own about US$38m worth of shares. That equates to 3.6% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Employers Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Employers Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Employers Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

