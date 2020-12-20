Trade Alert: The President Of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC), Zachary Parker, Has Just Spent US$95k Buying 2.2% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) President, Zachary Parker, recently bought US$95k worth of stock, for US$10.38 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 2.2%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

DLH Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President of DLH Solutions Inc, Kevin Wilson, for US$120k worth of shares, at about US$8.00 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$9.01). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 5.3% of Kevin Wilson's stake. Kevin Wilson was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:DLHC Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2020

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 19% of DLH Holdings shares, worth about US$22m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The DLH Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The more recent transactions are a positive, but DLH Holdings insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that DLH Holdings has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

