Trade Alert: The President Of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP), Jeffery Gardner, Has Just Spent US$83k Buying 4.3% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Jeffery Gardner, the President of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) recently shelled out US$83k to buy stock, at US$4.17 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 4.3%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

CalAmp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by President Jeffery Gardner was not their only acquisition of CalAmp shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$5.35 per share in a US$128k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.84. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

CalAmp insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$4.81. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:CAMP Insider Trading Volume October 2nd 2022

Does CalAmp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that CalAmp insiders own about US$7.6m worth of shares (which is 5.3% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The CalAmp Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that CalAmp insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for CalAmp (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

