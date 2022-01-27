Trade Alert: The President Of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP), Jeffery Gardner, Has Just Spent US$128k Buying 10% More Shares

Potential CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Jeffery Gardner, recently bought US$128k worth of stock, paying US$5.35 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 10%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CalAmp

Notably, that recent purchase by Jeffery Gardner is the biggest insider purchase of CalAmp shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$5.62. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for CalAmp share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

CalAmp insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$6.58 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CAMP Insider Trading Volume January 27th 2022

Does CalAmp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 3.3% of CalAmp shares, worth about US$6.7m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About CalAmp Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on CalAmp stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for CalAmp you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

