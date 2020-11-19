Trade Alert: The President of Business Aviation Division Of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO), Sergio Aguirre, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) should probably be aware that the President of Business Aviation Division, Sergio Aguirre, recently divested US$334k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$10.40 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 100% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

Gogo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Sergio Aguirre was the biggest sale of Gogo shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$10.02. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, Gogo insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:GOGO Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2020

Insider Ownership of Gogo

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Gogo insiders own about US$85m worth of shares. That equates to 10.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gogo Insiders?

Insiders sold Gogo shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Gogo and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

