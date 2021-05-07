Trade Alert: The President Of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE), Xiaobin Wu, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Xiaobin Wu, the President recently netted about US$2.3m selling shares at an average price of US$343. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 63% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BeiGene

Notably, that recent sale by Xiaobin Wu is the biggest insider sale of BeiGene shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$314. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in BeiGene didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BGNE Insider Trading Volume May 7th 2021

Does BeiGene Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that BeiGene insiders own 6.0% of the company, worth about US$1.7b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BeiGene Insiders?

An insider sold BeiGene shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing BeiGene. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for BeiGene you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

