Trade Alert: The President Of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Andrew Anagnost, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Andrew Anagnost, recently sold a substantial US$1.2m worth of stock at a price of US$256 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 29%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Autodesk

Notably, that recent sale by President Andrew Anagnost was not the only time they sold Autodesk shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$264 per share in a -US$6.3m sale. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$268. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 57% of Andrew Anagnost's stake.

In the last year Autodesk insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ADSK Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

Insider Ownership of Autodesk

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.1% of Autodesk shares, worth about US$60m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Autodesk Insiders?

An insider sold Autodesk shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Autodesk is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Autodesk you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

