Trade Alert: The President Of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Andrew Anagnost, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Andrew Anagnost, recently sold a substantial US$6.3m worth of stock at a price of US$264 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 57% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Autodesk

Notably, that recent sale by Andrew Anagnost is the biggest insider sale of Autodesk shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$269. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was 57% of Andrew Anagnost's stake.

Insiders in Autodesk didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ADSK Insider Trading Volume March 28th 2021

Insider Ownership of Autodesk

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.1% of Autodesk shares, worth about US$70m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Autodesk Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Autodesk stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Autodesk is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Autodesk. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Autodesk and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

