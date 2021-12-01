Trade Alert: The President & Chief Investment Officer Of Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT), Michael Minnich, Has Just Spent US$123k Buying 2.1% More Shares

Potential Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) shareholders may wish to note that the President & Chief Investment Officer, Michael Minnich, recently bought US$123k worth of stock, paying US$13.85 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.1%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Midwest Holding

In fact, the recent purchase by Michael Minnich was the biggest purchase of Midwest Holding shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$15.50). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Midwest Holding insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$24.75. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 18% of Midwest Holding shares, worth about US$10m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Midwest Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Midwest Holding shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Midwest Holding (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

