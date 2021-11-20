Trade Alert: The Lead Independent Director Of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), Alex Mandl, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Some R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Lead Independent Director, Alex Mandl, recently sold a substantial US$3.6m worth of stock at a price of US$25.40 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 50% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At R1 RCM

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Joseph Flanagan, sold US$11m worth of shares at a price of US$21.83 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$25.20, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 17% of Joseph Flanagan's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 6.60k shares for US$135k. But insiders sold 796.23k shares worth US$19m. All up, insiders sold more shares in R1 RCM than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does R1 RCM Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that R1 RCM insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$89m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At R1 RCM Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of R1 RCM stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for R1 RCM (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

