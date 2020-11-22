Trade Alert: The Lead Independent Director Of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), Martin Vogelbaum, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Investors may wish to note that the Lead Independent Director of Cara Therapeutics, Inc., Martin Vogelbaum, recently netted US$97k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$16.09. While that isn't a lot of money, it was a substantial 100% of their holding, so certainly isn't a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cara Therapeutics

Notably, that recent sale by Martin Vogelbaum is the biggest insider sale of Cara Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$15.33. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:CARA Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2020

Does Cara Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.2% of Cara Therapeutics shares, worth about US$16m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cara Therapeutics Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Cara Therapeutics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cara Therapeutics. For example - Cara Therapeutics has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

