Trade Alert: The Lead Independent Director Of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM), Jeffrey O'Donnell, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jeffrey O'Donnell, the Lead Independent Director recently netted about US$530k selling shares at an average price of US$5.05. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 41%, which is notable but not too bad.

BioSig Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Jeffrey O'Donnell was the biggest sale of BioSig Technologies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$5.06. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$401k for 100.43k shares. But they sold 105.00k shares for US$530k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:BSGM Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2021

Does BioSig Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that BioSig Technologies insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$19m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BioSig Technologies Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of BioSig Technologies stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with BioSig Technologies and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

