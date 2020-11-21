Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Director Of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR), Dennis Lockhart, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) should probably be aware that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Dennis Lockhart, recently divested US$225k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$3.30 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 70% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Invesco Mortgage Capital

Notably, that recent sale by Dennis Lockhart is the biggest insider sale of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$3.30. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 10.60k shares for US$173k. But they sold 68.33k shares for US$225k. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:IVR Insider Trading Volume November 21st 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$1.6m worth of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock, about 0.3% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Invesco Mortgage Capital Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Invesco Mortgage Capital shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. So we'd only buy after very careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Invesco Mortgage Capital. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Invesco Mortgage Capital (3 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

