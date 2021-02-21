Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Chairman & Independent Lead Director Of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV), Denis O'Leary, Has Just Spent US$1.0m Buying 30% More Shares

Those following along with Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Denis O'Leary, Independent Non-Executive Chairman & Independent Lead Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.0m on stock at an average price of US$111. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 30%.

Fiserv Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Administrative Officer, Guy Chiarello, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.2m worth of shares at a price of US$110 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$111). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 13% of Guy Chiarello's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.1m for 10.10k shares. But insiders sold 49.08k shares worth US$5.2m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Fiserv than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FISV Insider Trading Volume February 21st 2021

Does Fiserv Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Fiserv insiders own 0.4% of the company, currently worth about US$267m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fiserv Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fiserv. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Fiserv.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

