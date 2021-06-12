Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Employee Director Of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT), Dhiren Fonseca, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Dhiren Fonseca, the Independent Non-Employee Director recently netted about US$1.4m selling shares at an average price of US$21.18. That sale reduced their total holding by 30% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Rackspace Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Dhiren Fonseca is the biggest insider sale of Rackspace Technology shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$20.86. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$275k for 14.80k shares. But they sold 80.28k shares for US$1.7m. In total, Rackspace Technology insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:RXT Insider Trading Volume June 12th 2021

Does Rackspace Technology Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Rackspace Technology insiders own about US$352m worth of shares (which is 8.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Rackspace Technology Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Rackspace Technology is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Rackspace Technology and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

