Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR), Kerry Campbell, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We'd be surprised if Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Kerry Campbell, recently sold US$171k worth of stock at US$2.23 per share. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 96% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Kerry Campbell was the biggest sale of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$1.92). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$97k for 618.16k shares. But insiders sold 107.65k shares worth US$239k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around US$2.22. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$1.92. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:WHLR Insider Trading Volume September 10th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own 37% of the company, worth about US$7.2m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.