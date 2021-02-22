Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD), Michael Warren, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Michael Warren, recently divested US$203k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$101 each. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 79% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Walker & Dunlop

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & CEO, William Walker, for US$4.3m worth of shares, at about US$69.61 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$102, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 4.7% of William Walker's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 20.48k shares for US$1.0m. On the other hand they divested 89.54k shares, for US$6.4m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Walker & Dunlop shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:WD Insider Trading Volume February 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Walker & Dunlop

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Walker & Dunlop insiders own 7.9% of the company, currently worth about US$253m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Walker & Dunlop Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Walker & Dunlop stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Walker & Dunlop is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Walker & Dunlop has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

