Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED), Cynthia Comparin, Has Just Spent US$477k Buying 96% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Cynthia Comparin, recently paid US$207 per share to buy US$477k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 96%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Universal Display Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, C. Hartley, sold US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$214 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$212. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Universal Display than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:OLED Insider Trading Volume February 27th 2021

I will like Universal Display better if I see some big insider buys.

Does Universal Display Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Universal Display insiders own 8.4% of the company, worth about US$834m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Universal Display Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Universal Display insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.



