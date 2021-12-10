Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH), Kathleen Gilmartin, Has Just Spent US$94k Buying 12% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Kathleen Gilmartin, the Independent Director of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) recently shelled out US$94k to buy stock, at US$94.21 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 12%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Harry Chapman, for US$921k worth of shares, at about US$121 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$94.67. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Notably Harry Chapman was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$668k worth of shares.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 6.02k shares worth US$668k. But insiders sold 39.33k shares worth US$4.6m. In total, U.S. Physical Therapy insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:USPH Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that U.S. Physical Therapy insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about US$23m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The U.S. Physical Therapy Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider buying and selling have balanced each other out in the last three months, so we can't deduct anything useful from these recent trades. Recent insider selling makes us a little nervous, in light of the broader picture of U.S. Physical Therapy insider transactions. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for U.S. Physical Therapy you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

