Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), John McLean, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We'd be surprised if Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, John McLean, recently sold US$259k worth of stock at US$73.99 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 38% in their holding.

Toll Brothers Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman Emeritus & Special Advisor, Robert Toll, for US$27m worth of shares, at about US$53.38 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$74.61, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 5.0% of Robert Toll's stake.

Insiders in Toll Brothers didn't buy any shares in the last year.

NYSE:TOL Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Toll Brothers insiders own about US$596m worth of shares (which is 6.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Toll Brothers Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Toll Brothers stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Toll Brothers is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Toll Brothers you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

