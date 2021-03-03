Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX), Jay Geldmacher, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jay Geldmacher, the Independent Director recently netted about US$559k selling shares at an average price of US$74.55. That diminished their holding by a very significant 70%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Seagate Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, Stephen Luczo, for US$2.7m worth of shares, at about US$50.60 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$72.52. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 8.6% of Stephen Luczo's holding.

Insiders in Seagate Technology didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:STX Insider Trading Volume March 3rd 2021

I will like Seagate Technology better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Seagate Technology Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Seagate Technology insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$93m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Seagate Technology Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Seagate Technology stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Seagate Technology has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

