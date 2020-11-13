Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF), Thomas Rossin, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Thomas Rossin, recently divested US$191k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$23.67 each. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 99% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Notably, that recent sale by Thomas Rossin is the biggest insider sale of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$23.33. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 8.45k shares for US$189k. But they sold 9.87k shares for US$242k. Thomas Rossin ditched 9.87k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$24.49. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:SBCF Insider Trading Volume November 13th 2020

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida insiders own 2.0% of the company, worth about US$25m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Insiders?

An insider sold Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.