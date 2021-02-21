Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC), Jody Davids, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Jody Davids, recently divested US$480k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$34.28 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 82% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Premier

In fact, the recent sale by Jody Davids was the biggest sale of Premier shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$33.83. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Premier insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.9% of Premier shares, worth about US$37m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Premier Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Premier stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Premier makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Premier (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

